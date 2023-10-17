A former cop from Athlone needs time to consult with his lawyer after being charged with the vicious attack of a 60-year-old ouma while on duty. This was revealed at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday as Sergeant Giovanni Gabriels made his second appearance.

body.copy.bold: Five years ago, Veronica Franciscus, 60, called on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to probe Gabriels after he allegedly attacked her and her son Kyle, 31. body.copy.bold: At the time, the Kewtown nurse showed photographs of her bruised face and explained that cops asked her son to open their garage door and as his pit bull ran out, they closed the door, fearing the dog would mistake cops for intruders. ‘SLAPPED’ by cop: Veronica Franciscus, 60. Picture supplied She said Gabriels threw her to the ground and pepper-sprayed her. He then allegedly followed her into her bedroom and slapped and choked her.

Veronica said Gabriels later laid false charges against her and she was arrested. Months later, two other individuals, including a pregnant teen, came forward saying they were also attacked by Gabriels. During his court appearance on Monday, Gabriels’ lawyer told the court that he needed to consult on the charges and asked for a postponement. The cop, who has now been transferred to another police station, was warned to return to court on November 28.