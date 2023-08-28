Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has finally confirmed that the former cop who sold more than 2 000 guns to gangs on the Cape Flats was released on parole three years ago. He said Christiaan Prinsloo qualified for parole in 2020 and he had also benefited from the special remission of sentence that was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa the year before.

Prinsloo was sentenced to 18 years in jail in 2016. The guns he sold to the skollies on the Cape Flats were reportedly linked to 1 000 murders. Lamola, who was replying to a written parliamentary question from Glynnis Breytenbach of the DA, said Prinsloo was released on parole in 2020.

“Offender Christiaan Prinsloo was released on parole on August 4 2020, and his sentence will expire on June 20, 2033. “The offender in question benefited from the special remission of sentence granted by the President of the Republic of South Africa on December 16 2019, which reduced his sentence by one year,” stated Lamola. “He then became eligible to be considered for parole as part of the Special Parole Dispensation and his placement on parole was approved by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board.”