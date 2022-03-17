A new mom who went into labour while walking in the road was blessed to have had her baby safely delivered by a police officer in Worcester.

Just before 3pm on Tuesday, local sector commander Warrant Officer Anneline Fielies delivered a healthy baby boy under a tree in Aan de Doorns Road.

According to police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, Fielies was busy patrolling when she was approached by a man asking for help for his girlfriend who was having labour pains.

“The member called the ambulance service for assistance, while she cordoned off the area with blankets.

“Moments later, the member delivered a healthy baby boy after which she was assisted by Constable Monray Prins, who was prepared to take off his shirt in order to cover the newborn baby,” van Wyk said.

The ambulance arrived and transported the mother and baby to a nearby medical facility.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, lauded both Fielies and Prins for going the extra mile.

It is not the first time cops try their hand at midwifery.

In January, two police officers attached to the Elsies River Police Station responded to a complaint of a woman in labour just before 4am, reports IOL.

PROUD: Thembisile Patekile

Constable Lucinda Raffie and her partner, Sergeant Gert Swart, attended to the complaint in Tiara Way in Leonsdale.

Once inside the home, the woman indicated she was about to give birth and Raffie and Swart immediately reached for their gloves.

Constable Raffie delivered the baby boy with the guidance of medical personnel via a phone call.

