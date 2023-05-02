Family members had to play security guards at their home on Saturday after a police officer crashed into their home almost killing a nine-month-old baby. The brick house in Hester Street, Kuils River was knocked so hard that the walls shifted from the foundation while the back remained wide open, Cape Argus reports.

At about 10pm on Saturday, the Jonkers was met with a loud bang as the police van rammed into the back of the house. Along with other members was a baby who survived bricks falling down from the house. Randall Jonkers said the family was distressed following the negligence of the driver, and how the officers at the scene failed to attend to their needs. Jonkers said Kuils River and Mfuleni officers attended to the scene, but during that moment they failed to take a statement from them.

“On the night of the incident officers from Kuils River and Mfuleni police station were present. They told us that they will open a case of negligence against their colleague, but none of them took a statement from us.” Jonkers said he went to the stations to open a case of damage to property, but could not be assisted by officers. “On Sunday and Monday, my wife and I went to both police stations to open a case of damage to property, but officers refused to help us, instead they treated us like we were criminals.

“If it was not for the community members who donated bricks, cement and a door we would have still been forced to either guard our belongings or ask neighbours for a place to stay,” said Jonkers. Kuils River CPF chairperson Faizile Martini said: “I went to the family on Monday to assess the damages. From what I have seen I will try and see if I can also help by finding other role-players to assist. “One of the key things that I want to see through is what role is SAPS going to play with regards to this because whether it was intentional or not, the damage has been caused and the family is sitting in a house that is unsafe.”