A police officer who was visiting family in Kraaifontein has been arrested for a double murder. Emihle Booi, 26, and 26-year-old Bulelani Mbatsha were shot and killed, allegedly by the cop who is stationed in Delft.

The suspect was visiting his cousin after his shift ended on Monday when the incident happened in Mlenzana Street, Bloekombos. SHOT DEAD: Bulelani Mbatsha. Picture supplied Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Lizzy Suping says they are investigating the case: “It is alleged that at about 6.30pm, a police officer visited his family at Kraaifontein, Bloekombos. “An altercation allegedly broke out between the suspect and a resident at the house and it led to the suspect killing two people.

“The suspect is detained at the Bellville Police Station.” Emihle’s aunt Nandipha Booi, who lives nearby, says a neighbour called to tell her about the shooting. “When I arrived, Emihle had already been transported to the day hospital.

“I was then shown Bulelani’s body. I could only look at his feet which were sticking out of the door of our neighbour’s house.” Emihle was shot four times – in the arm, leg, chest and stomach, while Bulelani was shot once in the back and died at the scene. INNOCENT VICTIM: Emihle Booi. Picture supplied The distraught woman says she went to the hospital where Emihle managed to tell her what had happened.

“Emihle was awake and very aware of what he was saying. The shooter first shot Bulelani while he was standing next door, and then tried to shoot another man but he got away. “Emihle said he was washing a taxi in front of his home and he heard the gunshots. And then the officer approached him and shouted that he ‘found another one’.” Nandipha says her nephew told her he’d never met the cop.

“The officer was visiting his relative who rents a hokkie at the back of where Emihle lived. My nephew said he was confused because it was the first time he saw the guy.” Sadly, Emihle passed away during the night. Nandipha tells the Daily Voice that after the shooting, the suspect apparently stood around the scene with a bottle of Castle Lite beer in his hand, telling people that he is a cop.