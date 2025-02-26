POLICE have busted one of their own again – this time for piracy. The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape Lieutenant- General Thembisile Patekile issued a stern warning to members of the Western Cape police to refrain from finding themselves on the wrong side of the law.

This warning followed the arrest of a police sergeant on Tuesday for koppeling mense with pirate DStv channels. SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg reports: “Following a thorough investigation in terms of the Cybercrime Act, Commercial Crime Unit detectives in conjunction with Irdeto South Africa [Multichoice], obtain a search warrant to search a premises in Berlios Street, Paarl and arrested a police sergeant stationed at Durbanville SAPS. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a reseller of WAKA TV which includes DStv channels without authorisation.

“At the premises the members confiscated one cellular telephone and one laptop which were handed in as exhibits and forms part of the investigation. “The sale of the logon credentials to access the channels illegally is estimated at an substantial amount. The investigation into the matter continues. Twigg added that the 49-year-old suspect will appear in the Paarl Magistrates Court once he has been charged.