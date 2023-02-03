A police officer is the latest suspect to be arrested in connection with the kidnapping and torturing of two Bangladeshi nationals from Delft last week. Constable Ngangaphila Somagaca, 27, from the Table Bay Harbour SAPS, on Thursday appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court alongside Luvuyo Lwabi, 33, Nicodimus Pasapanodya, 32, and Andrew Seko 25, his co-accused.

They have been charged with kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, as well as charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. Somagaca arrest comes 10 days after that of his co-accused. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the cop was bust on Wednesday during a operation involving the provincial kidnapping team of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, Provincial Organised Crime, Crime Intelligence and the Forensic Science Laboratory. This comes after he was allegedly involved in the January 22 kidnapping.

Hani explained that the two victims were taken from their home in Empress Tree Street in Thubelitsha, Cape Town by four men and were held hostage in a house in Crescent Road, Philippi East. SO CRUEL: Victims were allegedly tortured The victims’ vehicle, a blue Ford Ranger bakkie, was later recovered at an informal settlement near Faure Drive. The two captives were rescued by the Hawks hours later. “The victims were immediately taken to hospital for treatment after they were badly tortured by the suspects,” Hani explained.

“Two vehicles suspected to be used in the commission of crime were seized.” A relative of the victims said they were badly tortured. “Those guys were so cruel, they beat them up and tied them up with cable ties, then they set the cable ties on fire and it burnt into their skin as it was wrapped around their arms and legs.

“They also pulled out their toenails using pliers. All of this because they wanted R2 million.” No ransom was paid to the kidnappers. LAY OF THE LAW: Bellville Magistrate’s Court has case As Lwabi, Pasapanodya and Seko indicated to the court that they would be applying for bail, Somagaca was called up.

The cop, dressed in a white-and-blue striped top and a jacket tied around his waist, scanned the gallery and brazenly stared at the investigating team. He could be heard cracking his knuckles, and said he would be employing a private lawyer to represent him. The court was adjourned to allow Somagaca’s lawyer to make her way to court, but the matter was later postponed because she informed the hof that she wouldn’t be able to make it in time.