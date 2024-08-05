A cop has been arrested for allegedly moering his sister pimpel en pers. The 38-year-old sergeant, stationed at Riebeeck West SAPS, is expected to appear in the Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court today.

The incident happened on Friday as the country starts celebrating Women’s Month in August. According to a source, the incident took place in Deon Adams Avenue in Riebeeck West. The sergeant was charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and domestic violence.

Custody: The 38-year-old cop. Picture: supplied Executive Director: Rural and Farmworkers Development Organization, Billy Claasen, has called on police and the National Prosecuting Authority to oppose bail. Claasen says: “We condemn the assault and attack on an innocent lady of the Riebeeck West community, who was assaulted by her own brother, who is a policeman. “It is further alleged that he also hit a minor in this attack.

“Bail should be opposed as this police officer is a danger for the community and society in large. “We will also call on the District Commander of West Coast to appoint a detective from a different station within the West Coast to investigate this case. “This also happens right in the beginning of Women's Month, and it is clear that his officer has no respect for women nor for the rule of law.”

Claasen called on the community to join hands in the fight against crime. He adds: “We need to stand together to make our communities safer and a better place to live in. “Police officers are there to safeguard our communities, and this officer has overstepped the line.

“He was supposed to serve and protect and not to serve and attack. “We need to claim our communities back from the criminals, and as a cop he doesn't help us in this regard.” Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, confirms the case and says an internal SAPS disciplinary action has already been instituted.