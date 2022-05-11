A cop has been arrested for murder after he allegedly beat his mother to death with a plank. KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has condemned the murder of the elderly woman in KwaDabeka, Durban, who was allegedly beaten by her police officer son on Friday.

MEC Khoza said it was heartbreaking to learn about the assault of Greta Xaba, 70, reports The Mercury. “We could not even imagine that a police officer entrusted with responsibilities to protect the vulnerable would be the one involved in such a criminal act,” she said. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said at 10.30pm on May 6, police received information that a 70-year-old woman was being assaulted at her home in KwaDabeka.

“On arrival they found a 46-year-old man assaulting the victim with a plank,” she said. ARREST: Suspect, 46 Gwala said the victim sustained multiple injuries and was taken to hospital where she died. She said the suspect was arrested for murder and appeared in the Pinetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Gwala added that since the accused was a police officer, the docket had been taken over by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for further investigation. Khoza called for the accused to be handed a stiff sentence. “It is unfortunate that we could not protect Xaba from her abusive child. We find solace that this police officer is now behind bars. We want to see him convicted for life imprisonment for his action,” she said.