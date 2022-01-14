An on-duty police officer who was supposed to rescue a woman from her abusive boyfriend is accused of raping her instead, and also allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

Cape Metro Economic Freedom Fighters spokeswoman Andiswa Madikazi said the cop had promised to take the 26-year-old victim to a safe location on Sunday.

“The girl went to the Brackenfell Police Station to open a case of assault against her boyfriend and when she arrived at the police station, she never received attention nor assistance,” says Madikazi.

“Due to the failure of the police, she went back to her abusive partner… the situation was becoming unbearable and overwhelming for her.

“The police officer arrived at the place where she made the call from and after having assessed the situation, the officer offered that he would take her to a safer location. Instead of driving to a safe location, the officer drove to a different location where he raped her and then threatened to kill her if she goes public about it or reports him.”

Madikazi adds that the EFF will not let this crime go unchallenged.

“We will fight until justice for this young girl is served.

“Therefore we wish to call upon the provincial commissioner and IPID to immediately arrest this sex predator and rotten potato who tarnishes the name of the police service.”

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokeswoman Grace Langa has confirmed that they are investigating the case.

“We have resumed our investigations which are at a sensitive and advanced stage, therefore we will not be able to release more details, otherwise we might end up jeopardising our case.

“IPID cannot at this stage divulge particulars regarding the investigation but will update the media at the appropriate time.”

[email protected]