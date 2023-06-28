An Atlantis mother claims she is living next to one of the worst neighbours, who also happens to be a cop. She has opened a case of assault against him after he allegedly attacked her daughter.

It is understood that he beat and kicked the 13-year-old girl after she tried to get her cat. The ma said one of her first run-ins with the cop was when he cut up the laaities’ ball which landed in his yard. “Things were never like this. Ever since he moved into our road in Protea Park three years ago, the kids can’t even make a noise,” the 44-year-old taanie, who asked not to be named, added.

She explained that dinge rukked out of hand when her daughter was moered by the “masculine” officer last week. “I was at work that day, my daughter ran to save her cat that was being bitten by the policeman’s dog,” the kwaad mom said. “He came out and apparently flying-kicked her in her face, kneed her, and then kicked her in her tummy, for what reasons I don’t know.”

The petite teen added: “And he took off his jacket and made fists almost like he was ready to fight.” The mom said an adult came out to stop the commotion and afterwards called her husband. REPORTED: Atlantis Police Station “Her uncle told my husband to not fight with the neighbour because he is a cop, but to rather open a case, but if I were there I would’ve effed him up and tell him to moer me, someone his own age,” the mommy added.

She took her daughter to the doctor where a J88 was completed for the bruises on her face, but could not get results for the stomach because the X-ray section was closed. “He left all of these children traumatised, they’re all scared of policemen now, which should not be the case, because police are supposed to protect us,” the mother explained. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that the alleged assault is under investigation by Atlantis SAPS with no arrests made.