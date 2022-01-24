Upset clients claim a building contractor took R400 000 from them and left them with incomplete or crumbling work on their properties.

Mario Tito from Brackenfell says he lost about R280 000 after he asked builders to renovate his new home between December 2020 and March 2021.

He claims they used old material and some work was incomplete, which is bringing down the value of his home.

He says he had dealings with Vrammaar Builders which subcontracted Ikapa Maintenance Solutions.

Both these businesses are owned by brothers Shaun and Ruan and their dad Johan Hanekom.

“Whatever they touched, broke.

“We had gates with motors installed, which almost fell on my two-year-old when the wind blew it over,” says Mario.

“The track was repaired five times already in six months.

“We are living in an unsafe home, the gates were removed and never brought back.

“My electric fencing also broke that was on the gates.

“As a first-time home owner, I learned a hard lesson and would like to warn other people to be careful when doing any dealings with these people,” says Mario.

COMPLAIN: Client Mario from Brackenfell

Another resident from Oakdale, who asked not to be identified, says he lost about R8000 in July when he paid the Hanekoms to convert his patio into a braai room but they never stieked uit.

“I paid an R8000 deposit into Ikapa’s account, because according to him the aluminium prices were going up.”

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Shaun Hanekom admitted: “There was indeed work that I could not finish because I got very sick last year.

‘SICK’: Builder Shaun Hanekom

“I was in coma for a month, and while I was there all this was handed to a lawyer that has been handling it and we have started making arrangements to repay the deposits to the parties... we will make things right with each client as soon as possible.”

[email protected]