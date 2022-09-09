Alleged child killer Mohydian Pangaker had consensual sex with his own biological daughter as a result of “genetic sexual attraction”, while the testimonies of young relatives who say Pangaker raped them was “not reliable”. These were the statements made by defence advocate Saleem Halday as he delivered his closing arguments in the Western Cape High Court yesterday.

Earlier, State advocate Lenro Badenhorst closed his case, stating Pangaker had the traits of a child molester. Badenhorst said it was highly improbable that slain Tazne van Wyk, eight, would have gone willingly with Pangaker on the day she went missing. SAD: Tazne van Wyk found lifeless in drain The Grade 3 pupil from Eurecon Primary School disappeared on February 7, 2020, when she was snatched just metres from her home in Clare Street, Elsies River.

Pangaker was nabbed in Cradock in the Eastern Cape. While on his way to Cape Town, he told cops where to find Tazne’s body in a stormwater drain in Worcester. During the trial, several laaities in Pangaker’s family testified that they were either raped, molested or offered money to have sex with him. Addressing the court, Badenhorst said on the day that Tazne went missing, Pangaker had tried to reignite a relationship with an ou girlfriend but when she rejected him, he saw Tazne and took her instead.

In his arguments, Halday said in many of the cases involving children who testified against Pangaker, the State had relied on evidence from single witnesses. “It is trite where the State relies on the evidence of a single witness to secure a conviction, the evidence must be clear and satisfactory in all material aspects. “We will submit that the evidence of single witnesses, many uncorroborated, in this matter is not reliable.”

Halday labelled Pangaker’s ex-wife, who lured him so he could be arrested by police, as a jealous vrou, saying she was kwaad after learning that he had entered into a “romantic relationship” with his own biological daughter with whom he later fathered a child. Advocate Saleem Halday. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) On the charge of incest, Halday said the daughter was not raped by Pangaker but instead that the sex was consensual as a result of a “genetic sexual attraction”. He further states that the daughter gladly went along with liegstories as she was trying to protect her own reputation.