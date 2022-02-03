The testimonies of family and neighbours in the murder trial of UWC student Jesse Hess caused confusion at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

It was also revealed that possible DNA evidence of her rape may have been destroyed as her jeans were found in the washing machine.

Three key state witnesses contradicted each other in describing the events which led up to the brutal murder of Jesse and her oupa Chris Lategan, 85.

STRANGLED: Chris Lategan

Their bodies were found after an alleged house robbery on 30 August 2019.

Both were strangled to death, while the state has revealed that Jesse was also raped during the attack.

SLAIN: Student Jesse Hess

David van Boven, an alleged member of the 28s gang, was arrested several months later after he was identified as the suspect who raped a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park and held her hostage. He went on the run and was found hiding in Struisbaai.

The second accused Tasliem “Boontjie” Ambrose was arrested several days later and has since turned on Van Boven, claiming he was the mastermind behind the Parow murders.

CO-ACCUSED: ‘Boontjie’

Among some of the confusion caused during the testimonies by Jesse’s aunt, Sandra Hess, and cousin Sharni Lewis, was whether Van Boven had visited their flat prior to the murders.

Sharni, who lived in the flat with Jesse, said Van Boven was her uncle but she had only seen him once, in Ravensmead in 2019, when he was released from prison.

She told the court she had never seen him at the flat in Parow.

Sandra, however, testified that Van Boven had visited the family and specifically noted he was there on Mother’s Day in 2019, when she discussed caring for his sickly mother in Elsies River.

Shortly after her murder, Jesse’s father, Lance, provided the Daily Voice with texts Jesse had sent her boyfriend, confirming Van Boven had visited the flat and that she was fearful of him.

TERROR TEXTS: Jesse’s messages

Meanwhile the testimony of neighbour Masood Jacobs, 23, also came under scrutiny as he contradicted Sharni on events leading up to the discovery of the bodies.

In his initial testimony, Masood said he heard screams and as he went to see what was happening, he was approached for help to break the burglar bars of the bathroom window where Chris was seen lying on the floor.

Masood said he kicked the aluminium bar five times to break it open, climbed through the window and checked the oupa’s pulse.

He said he searched the house for a key to open the door but after not finding it, he left.

According to Sharni, nobody was screaming, while Masood used his arms to break the burglar bars.

But when quizzed on his testimony, she said: “I don’t know if he used his arms, legs or what.”

In addition, her statement to police that Chris had been tied up with a scarf was also questioned.

However, defence lawyers poked holes in her story when they highlighted Sandra’s statement which said sellotape was used to tie up the pensioner.

Sharni also revealed that on the day after the murder, she was contacted by police about wet jeans found in the washing machine at the crime scene.

She confirmed that they belonged to Jesse, which caused Van Boven to smirk in the dock.

[email protected]