Loud cheers were heard at the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, after it was revealed that a Lavender Hill gangster had confessed to murdering Anastacia Wagon and setting her corpse on fire. After two failed court appearances and speculation about whether the charges would stick, cops confirmed that he confessed to his crimes, which resulted in jurisdiction issues as the case had to be moved.

After being on the run for nearly two months, the 41-year-old skurk, who is an alleged high-ranking “12-gunya” in the 27s gang, was busted by Grassy Park SAPS while hiding in Parkwood. APPEARED: The alleged 27s skurk ‘plotted’ to kill an entire family for council huisie Anastacia went missing on September 3 from her home in Urfield Road. The alleged gangster had erected a hokkie in front of her home after being released from prison. The investigation revealed that he transported her body in a wheelie bin to a veldjie – which falls under the Muizenberg police precinct – and set her dead lyf on fire.

DNA tests later confirmed that it was Anastacia’s body but the cause of death is still unknown. Kwaad aunties gathered at the court on Monday to support her mom Elizabeth, 54, as the family revealed an elaborate plot by the skelm to murder the entire family so he could have complete access to their council home. In a shocking twist, neighbours and friends revealed that Anastacia had suffered years of sexual abuse at his hands, and had confided in them. They believe he killed her as she planned to report the rapes to the police.

MURDERED: Anastacia Wagon It was also revealed that the young woman caught him trying to rape her mother while she was sleeping. On Tuesday, Lavender Hill mense returned to Muizenberg Court armed with a petition signed by hundreds of residents demanding that he not be granted bail. Tempers flared when the suspect was seen in the yard of the hof and taken away in a white VW Polo.

“Daar gaan hy!” a man was heard shouting. MADE VOICES HEARD: Lavender Hill residents outside Muizenberg Court Moments later, detectives left the court building and told aunt Ann Eiman that they had “good news” and “bad news”. “The detective told us that he made a full confession but he was not appearing [yesterday] because the crime scene is in Steenberg’s precinct,” Ann says.

“The docket must go to them and he will appear in Wynberg on Wednesday. “We are very happy with the work of constable Hofstander and we believe we will get justice,” she adds. Meanwhile, residents revealed that prior to his arrest and while being hidden by his girlfriend in Parkwood, the suspect had sent threatening messages claiming he would kill any and all witnesses.