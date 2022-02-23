A Mitchells Plain family is concerned for the well-being of their uncle who has been missing since Friday morning.

Theodore Jacobs, 51, was last seen leaving his Lentegeur home just after 8am.

Lauren Jacobs, Theo’s niece, said: “He left to go to the post office at the Promenade to go fetch his R350 grant money but he did not come back.

“He is not the type of person who will take the money to go drinking or partying and we know this because he always goes to fetch the money and use it for the house.

“There were a few men that saw him walking and some were also going to the mall but they all came back except for Theo.”

VANISH: Theodore, 51

“When I spoke with the other guys that walked with him, they said Theo had to take a taxi to Wynberg to get his money but some of them said he had to go to Muizenberg so I do not know where he could be or what happened to him.”

The niece said the family are very concerned for their uncle as he needs to take medicine.

“He has TB medicine that he must take every day and his mind is not so lekker so he will not go too far away from home because he needs help.

“Before he would walk to fetch his money or sometimes take a taxi but he always comes back and there never used to be any issues with him going.”

Anyone with information about Theo can contact the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit on 071 639 8344.

[email protected]