A university student was left high and dry after she was scammed out of her accommodation by a skelm. The second-year psychology student from the University of the Western Cape was conned out of

R2 000 after being promised student accommodation in Belhar. Claudine Soldaat, 21, from Montagu, says she was looking for a single bedroom when she was given a contact number for ‘Johnathan Meyi’. “My friend said she got the number in their student group and I need to WhatsApp him,” she explains.

“I contacted him last Wednesday and he said there’s still one bedroom available and if I am interested I need to send the deposit of R2 000 immediately to secure the spot. “He sent pictures and it seemed legit. “When the taxi dropped me in Belhar on Friday afternoon, I was accompanied by a man who helped me because I had a lot of luggage, but the place seemed different, not like a student accommodation.

“A woman came out and said it’s not a student accommodation. I showed her all the messages and they assisted me.” Housewife Milercent Speelman says she was shocked because the previous day another student arrived at her home with the same story. “When Claudine arrived she was in a state but I understood because the messages were very convincing,” Milercent explains.

“The taxi dropped her in front of our door and we tried phoning this man from everyone’s phones, maar sy phone is net af. “She gave us the address that he sent her because we thought maybe it’s a different house, but we saw on the maps it’s our house.” A distraught Claudine had to scramble for a slaapplek.

“I asked one of my friends who study here if I can stay with them till I find a place and two days later on Sunday, I moved to another student house, also in Belhar.” Claudine says ‘Johnathan Meyi’ has since vanished and blocked her number. But when she searched student accommodation on Facebook, she came across the same pictures that he sent to her but was advised by commentators that Johnathan is a groot skelm.

“I gave his number to my sister who contacted him and she pretended that she was looking for accommodation, and he replied to her and told her the exact same thing by sending the same pictures and the same address.” “I received the R2 000 from my sister so I really felt bad cause she gave me her last,” Claudine says. “The new landlord was willing to let me pay my deposit off from the first of March because I only had money to buy myself some groceries.”

In screenshots provided, Claudine paid the money into a Tymebank account and was asked to bring along proof of registration and details such as her ID number, student number and field of study, “to prepare a lease agreement”. ON RECORD: Claudine’s WhatsApp chats with ‘Johnathan’ Claudine says she made a case with Belhar SAPS but the matter was transferred to Montagu. CASE OPENED: Belhar SAPS A Montague SAPS warrant officer Meyer says that she was not yet aware of the case but will be looking into it immediately.