Sports fans were left angry and R8000 poorer after they bought their favourite soccer teams’ branded gear only to learn they had been scammed. Earl Clarke from Kuils River says he met the seller, Lance Hannie, through a female friend earlier this year and last month Hannie sent him pictures of the clothing.

“We went out for drinks after he had been to my house, we met a few times. And then in April he sent me a catalogue with soccer type of wear,” Earl explains. He ordered Real Madrid kit from Lance and his friend requested the Manchester United gear. ORDER: Ryan ordered Man Utd tracksuits “I’m a big fan of Real Madrid, I wanted the tracksuits and jackets (for me and my son) and thought the price was really good and informed him that I would take some items.

“The kids’ tracksuits were R700, adults went for R800 and the jackets R800 and R850,” says Earl. But Lance told him he only sells in bulk: “He promised to throw in some extras and so I got him more customers.” Earl, 38, told his friend Ryan Petersen, 21, and his neighbour about the deal.

“We sent the money to Lance and he promised that we would get the clothes after two days,” says Ryan. “That was a Thursday and he said by Sunday we would have our clothes. “He said the imported clothes would only take two days.”

CATALOGUE: Branded football club clothing Ryan says he became suspicious when he heard how quickly it would take for Lance to deliver the goods from overseas. “I thought he had to either pay very expensive shipping fees or this is a lie. “But because I knew Earl, I trusted that this is a legit deal.

“I’ve never met Lance, I don’t know him from a bar of soap. “Earl posted the catalogue in our high school group and that is where I saw this.” Earl says in total they gave Lance R7900.

CATALOGUE: Branded football club clothing “I paid R2400, Ryan paid R1500 and my neighbour gave him R4000. When he didn’t deliver, he first blamed it on customs and said the documentation was taking long and that was after a week. “And then his mom fell into a coma and he even said even if he had a million rands for me, he wouldn’t pay it because his mother comes first.” Lance told the Daily Voice he had been “screwed over” by his supplier and promised to refund Earl.

“I’m the middle man between people and those people screwed me over. “I have made arrangements to pay out of my pockets, a R1000 every day for the next four to six days. “I spoke to Earl about it, and he confirmed that he received the money.”