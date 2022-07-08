Businesses in Tuscany Glen say they are losing money after two power boxes blew in the area, leaving them in the dark since last Thursday. Abigail Adonis, a receptionist at Dr MS Gaffar, said the dentist’s office in Blue Downs Way has only had two hours of krag since then and they lost over 100 appointments.

“The power went off Thursday night at 10pm and then it only came on on Tuesday after 1pm, but then we had loadshedding at 2pm while we closed at 5.30pm, so we only had two hours when we could operate at full capacity,” she says. “At about 5am on Wednesday, the other box close to us also blew and we have been without power since then. “On a normal day, we have about 20 appointments and a dentist is not something people can wait for so they went to other places, which means we now lost business.”

Other businesses also affected include a take-aways, motor workshop, spa, hairdresser and a real estate agency. Nicholette Manuel, an agent at Leapfrog Real Estate, said they have been unable to complete deals with the internet and phone lines down. IMPACT: Agent Nicholette Manuel Ward 17 councillor Frans Sauls says vandals are to blame.