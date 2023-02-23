A Mitchells Plain man says Golden Arrow Bus Services (Gabs) must get its buses in a row and sort out its card-tapping system. Abdul Gawie, 40, who has been making use of the ‘Bus for Us’ for over 10 years, said he has been having a difficult time of late with drivers who have different procedures for when an electronic Gold Card malfunctions.

“On multiple occasions I’ve experienced bus drivers telling me that my card does not work on the machine,” says Gawie. “Then either one of two things happen; the bus driver will either tell me to pay with cash or get out of the bus. “I even tried buying another card and loading rides on it because I thought it was maybe my card that’s faulty, but the same thing happened then.”

Gawie says he logged numerous complaints with Gabs, asking for a uniform procedure. “There are some drivers who will let you sit and then tap the card at the next stop, but others just don’t even try. It’s frustrating and a really big inconvenience.” Gabs spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says the transport service provider does have a procedure in place, and has asked Gawie to get in touch with them via email, [email protected], that deals with issues involving faulty cards.