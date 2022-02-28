A Wesbank woman says she is beyond grateful to her community after they helped rebuild her home that was destroyed in a fire last December.

Antonette Coetzee said she has been living with friends and family but now she is glad her family of six is back in their own home in Moonbeam Crescent.

“I am extremely grateful for everything my neighbours and community have done for me and my family. It was not nice having to move from place to place from when the fire happened and now we are just happy to be back home,” she says.

“Even though we do not have much furniture yet, the house already looks better than it ever did and soon it will again be a safe place for me and my family.”

BEFORE: Wesbank house

Antonette, aka Aunty Minnie, said she was visiting family in Upington when her home burnt down due to an unmanned gas tank that also destroyed two Wendy houses nearby.

Neighbour Sherrien de Bruin said they are now also looking to help others in similar situations.

“We started Project Burn in January to help Aunty Minne and another three houses in the area,” she says.

“As a community, we decided to contribute R200 every now and then to get bricks, while there are also collections at the church and we also get help from the local hardware stores.

“Aunty Minnie’s church people really helped us to get the materials and the people here all pitched in to help with the construction.

“It really shows what can happen when a community stands together and I hope it can be the start of better things in the area.”

