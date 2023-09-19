Traffic along Strandfontein Road came to a standstill on Sunday night, after a community leader from the Philippi farmlands was brutally shot by skollies who had apparently threatened him. The shooting of Warren Frans, 43, left the community of the Jabulani informal settlement in shock when it was revealed that the dad of six was shot in front of his three-year-old son.

The little boy, who was covered in his father’s blood, was not injured while his dad is now fighting for his life in hospital. PROBE: Cops on Strandfontein Road after Warren Frans was shot. Picture: Leon Knipe A relative, who asked not to be named, says the family got a helse skrik when strangers arrived at their door carrying the traumatised boy and told them about the shooting. “We were at home and he had left in his bakkie to go to the shops. His son was with him and people in a black Opel Corsa car just arrived with the boy and said his father had been shot.

“The child was covered in blood and we don’t even know how the people knew where Warren lives,” the relative said. The family raced to the scene on the corner of Strandfontein and Ottery roads, where they found Warren with several gunshot wounds to the head. “He was shot in the face, right through his jaw and in his neck. They stabilised him and he was taken to hospital for an emergency operation. He is still fighting for his life,” .

“One of his sisters was also hurt at the scene because as she was running to his bakkie, she did not see that there were two cars towing each other and ran between them and got hit. She is also in hospital.” The relative says the shooting follows threats Warren had received from the Six Bobs gang. “They sent messages that something was going to happen to him because they were smokkeling drugs there and he was fighting against them and their drugs. They must have timed him and watched him before they shot him.”