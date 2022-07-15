Over a hundred dums enthusiasts will be playing for “milos and tell games” in the search of winning the boem at a competition in Hanover Park this weekend. Asif Ismail, secretary of the Hanover Park Community Domino League, said the competition will take place on Sunday at the Lansport Sports Hall and the public is welcome.

“There will be about 10 teams from Hanover Park, Mitchells Plain, Langebaan and Delft and we hope that after this we can attract more teams from other communities. “At the competition there will be four tables with two players from each team taking part from 1pm till 6.30pm. “Every boem (five wins) that you win will get you three points and a 5-0 boem (varkie) earns you five points.

“Normally a tell and a milo is two points but for the competition, it will only count as one.” The 43-year-old Westridge resident said they want to attract players and highlight the social aspects of the game. SECRETARY: Asif Ismail, 43 “There are life lessons that can be taught by playing because you have to strategise your move not only for yourself but for your partner.