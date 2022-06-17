SASSA has called on recipients of the Covid-19 social relief of distress R350 grant not to go to the Post Office to collect, but they should go to approved retail outlets, such as Pick n Pay, Checkers, Shoprite, Boxer or USave. In a statement, Sassa said those who qualify will start receiving their payments this week.

“Check your bank notification for payment,” the agency said. Sassa said payments for the new cycle of the R350 grant, from April 2022, would be paid from mid-June 2022. “If you were approved, you will get paid. We are still paying those we owe from last year. Please be patient,” they said.

