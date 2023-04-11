A cash-strapped Cape Flats cop, who carried out a multi-million cash-in-transit heist, has given new meaning to “frozen assets”. The cop was sentenced to 20 years in the mang at the Blue Downs Regional Court.

Former Constable Sandile Edward Mroqoza was busted by the Hawks after the brazen heist which took place in May 2016 where it was discovered that he used a marked police vehicle. The cash was found in his fridge. STASH: Klomp geld hidden. Picture: Illustration Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani, says: “The audacious heist was carried out in May 2016 on the Waarburgh Road, Joostenberg Vlakte, Kraaifontein.

“It is reported that G4S members were approached by a police van fitted with blue lights and marked Nyanga Vispol.” She says during the heist, the SAPS vehicle forced the truck to stop and two suspects wearing SAPS uniforms got out of the front of the vehicle. “Four other suspects, wearing civilian clothing, alighted from the back.

“The suspects threatened the driver of the armoured vehicle with firearms and forced him to open the back of the vehicle. “They reversed the SAPS vehicle with its back to the G4S truck whereby they emptied the drop-safes. The driver and the crewman’s firearms were taken. “The crewman was slightly injured after being hit on the head with a firearm. An amount of over R2.3 million was taken.”

She says through an intensive investigation, information was followed and the constable stationed at Nyanga SAPS was arrested. BRAZEN HEIST: Constable Sandile Edward Mroqoza. Hani explains that when they arrived at his house, they recovered a black bag containing cash hidden in his yskas. Mroqoza was sentenced to 20 years direct imprisonment on a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances and declared unfit to possess a firearm.