The South African Weather Service said a cold front was expected to hit parts of the Western Cape and the western Northern Cape on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.

Winter arrives early as parts of the Western Cape will experience a cold front.

Although the rest of the country will remain relatively dry, the cold front will bring light rain and thunderstorms along the coast, causing temperatures to plummet.

With a 30% chance of rain in the Western Cape, temperatures in Cape Town will drop to a chilly 13°C by Wednesday, with a maximum of 17°C forecast.

Gqeberha is expected to have a 30% chance of rain on Saturday, which will also result in cooler temperatures of 13°C and 20°C degrees.