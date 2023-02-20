Codeta has been forced to call off their scholar transport blockade after the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) approached the court for an urgent interdict. The interdict orders the taxi association to put a stop to the blockade which affected more than 5 000 learners from Khayelitsha and Mfuleni over the last two weeks.

Pictures of frightened learners lying flat on their stomachs in private transport, that was shared across social media, told a story of fear and anguish after drivers were warned to stop transporting learners during a dispute over contracts between the WCED and Codeta. Codeta is demanding that it be the sole providers of scholar transport in the affected areas, but Education MEC David Maynier said such talks were never on the cards and refused to meet the association. EDUCATES: MEC David Maynier. He added that the interdict prohibits Codeta from interfering with and stopping the transporting of learners.