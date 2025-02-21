WESTERN Cape Police have instituted disciplinary steps against a Belhar cop who was busted packaging cocaine at an alleged pella pos over the weekend. This comes just days after Sergeant Cornel Jaars, 41, was granted R10 000 bail at the Bellville Magistrates Court following his arrest.

According to court documents, he was found with 11 pakkies of cocaine which weighed over 16 grams. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirmed disciplinary action has been taken and says: “The case of the mentioned member is being investigated by Anti- Corruption Unit. “Disciplinary action against the member has been instituted and the process will be dealt with accordingly. This matter is an internal matter between Employer and Employee, and it has been dealt with accordingly.”

The arrest of Jaars, who works as a detective at Belhar SAPS, sent tongues wagging in the police force as his colleagues shared pictures of his arrest as he was booked in at Delft station. At the time a Daily Voice source explained cops executing the raid got a helse skrik when they found his police ID card during the search. The insider said: “There are drug posse in that area run by two gangs namely the Sexy Boys and the Junior Mafias.