A BELHAR cop is set to appear in court this morning after he was busted packaging drugs in an alleged pella pos over the weekend. The 41-year-old sergeant who is stationed at Belhar police station, where he works as a detective, was allegedly caught red-handed packaging cocaine.

According to a Daily Voice source, cops executing the raid got a moerse skrik when they found his police ID card during the search. The insider says: “There are drug poste in that area run by two gangs namely the Sexy Boys and the Junior Mafias. “I don’t know who that house belongs to in Navara Street that he was caught in, but they were by the members of Operation Restore. They caught him swaaing af pakkies of cocaine and he had a scale and alles.

“They found his police ID and that is when they realised they are busy arresting one of their own. “The manne were laughing because there have long been allegations about that sergeant and now here he is uitgevang. They took him to Delft SAPS where they also handed in his firearm.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms the arrest and says: “Members of Operation Restore arrested a 41- year-old SAPS member attached to Belhar SAPS when he was found in possession of 11 packets containing cocaine in Navara Street, Belhar.

“The members searched the premises and found the suspect in possession of the drugs. He is also facing a charge of failing to safeguard a firearm.” Twigg says the cop will appear in Bellville Magistrates Court today on two charges. Belhar Community Police Forum (CPF) spokesperson Shireen Nordien said they will be requesting a briefing from the station commander on the arrest.