A driver from long-distance coach company Intercape was shot and critically wounded outside the company’s depot in Airport Industria on Sunday evening. According to police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, Bishop Lavis police attended an incident on Sunday at the corner of Morris Close and Montreal Road in Airport Industria at around 6.30pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, they saw a passenger bus standing in the road,” he explains. “According to reports, the driver and his assistant were on their way to Cape Town to load passengers when two suspects approached the intersection, firing gunshots in their direction.” He added the motive for the attack was unknown and the suspects who fled the scene in an undisclosed direction were yet to be arrested.

The bus driver was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery after being struck by a bullet. He is currently in a stable condition, reports Weekend Argus. In April, 35-year-old Intercape bus driver Bangikhaya Machana died in hospital days after being shot outside the depot.