The Rocklands community has risen from the ashes, displaying a sense of comradery after their beloved Shoprite shopping complex mysteriously went up in flames last Wednesday. Residents have since been travelling to Shoprite in Westridge and Town Centre to do their shopping.

However, Rocklands resident Michael Ahmed, 65, has stepped up to the plate by offering a pick-up and drop-off service to his fellow pensioners. Ahmed, who is a spiritual leader and was involved in the neighbourhood watch, says he felt the need to help those who were not by the means to spend extra on travelling money. He charges per kilometre to pick up and drop mense off at their homes, using his bakkie. “When I saw Shoprite burn down, I thought what are our old people gonna do now, because I know as pensioners we depend on Shoprite and their specials to make it through the month,” he explains.

HELPFUL: Michael Ahmed, 65 “We can’t really shop at wholesalers and at the bhai we don’t get specials, so the only way to shop is to spend on travelling. “So the idea is you call your friends and say, ‘come we take a walkie up to Shoprite’, do your shopping, club by and call Michael to fetch you and your groceries.” Ahmed says he worked out a system where pensioners could save on both travelling and their shopping.