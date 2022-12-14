A Cape Flats father who concocted a plot to bomb police to get his killer son out of prison has been sentenced to 54 years in the mang at the Khayelitsha Priority Court. Moegsien Haywood, the toppie of the notorious “Closet Killer” Ziyaad Haywood, will only serve 14 years as his sentences will run concurrently.

Moegsien was sentenced after entering into a plea deal with the State, nearly three years after he was busted in a sting operation by the Hawks. The 61-year-old man, along with his wife Juleiga, were nabbed by Grassy Park cops in 2018 for hiding their son in a kassie inside their Lotus River home. HIDING PLEK: Where Ziyaad hid away. Ziyaad was listed among the top 10 most wanted criminals in the Western Cape, and sought by cops for various murders and robberies.

Less than a year later, Moegsien – who was out on bail – was busted by the Hawks in an undercover sting as he allegedly tried to buy AK47 rifles, hand grenades and explosives, which police sources say was meant to be used to bomb a prison truck and free Ziyaad at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. At his son’s next appearance, heavily armed cops swarmed the court hallways and locked down an entire courtroom. Ziyaad later entered into a plea deal and was sentenced to 30 years agter tralies by the Western Cape High Court.

In jail: Ziyaad Haywood. According to the judgement, Moegsien pleaded guilty to trying to buy guns on the black market for R17 000. A sting was set up by an undercover Hawks officer where it was revealed that Moegsien agreed to buy the guns, and then also asked for explosives but was told it would take longer to source. In the plea agreement, he confessed that he asked that the serial numbers of the firearms be filed off so he could avoid detection by the police.

“The accused admits he requested in person fully automatic firearms, explosives and seven 9mm pistols of which the serial numbers should be removed as he did not want it to be traceable from the police,” the document reads. The pa was convicted on five counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act and one charge under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. LOCKED AWAY: Father Moegsien Haywood jailed for trying to free son. Picture supplied The judge ordered that the sentences for the firearms run concurrently and Moegsien will serve an effective 14 years in prison.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing said SAPS are pleased with the outcome. “We are happy that the suspect got 54 years, but unfortunately it was a plea bargain,” Laing added. “The community of Grassy Park will be safe from him.