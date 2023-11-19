The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has indicated the prisoner who contracted diphtheria in Pollsmoor Prison may have been infected inside or outside of the facility, and that clinicians were on high alert should there be further cases. Professor Anne von Gottberg, head of the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis (CRDM) at the NICD, said clinicians were constantly monitoring the virus in case of another outbreak.

“Currently, there is an active case throughout Pollsmoor and further afield, so clinicians are on alert for clinical presentations compatible with diphtheria. Guidelines have been distributed to role players to diagnose, treat and contain any future cases”, she explained. This week, the national commissioner of Correctional Services, Makgothi Thobakgale, said they were “leaving nothing to chance” after confirming that the 19-year-old prisoner died last week of the virus. Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaala made a public announcement last week that there was an outbreak of the disease at Pollsmoor Prison’s Medium A section after the prisoner had presented symptoms on October 28 and died on November 5.

Thobakgale said the prisoner had left the facility on October 20 for the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. He said 342 prisoners and 15 staff members were treated with the diphtheria vaccine. They had identified 55 close contacts as part of their investigation, and eight tested positive who are now in isolation and receiving medical care. Three staff members have since also tested negative with provisional results.

Von Gottberg added it was possible the prisoner might have contracted the virus at the prison itself. “Remember, new inmates are being admitted to Pollsmoor all the time and he may have had contact with them.” “No new symptomatic or asymptomatic cases have been identified.

“Careful clinical monitoring of all identified contacts is ongoing.” She added that the Department of Health had been proactive in fighting the outbreak: “During this outbreak, the provincial DoH has used the opportunity to check if individuals had received vaccines during routine vaccination programmes, and if not, have offered catch-up and booster vaccine doses. This is so that these individuals are protected from severe disease if they get exposed in future.” Tatenda Musinahama, of the World Health Organization, said they would conduct interviews with the national Department of Health, to focus on the technical aspects of what transpired and to pave the way forward.

Musinahama said diphtheria was an uncommon disease in South Africa and that there were a few cases over the past decades. “Since the implementation of diphtheria immunisation in South Africa in the 1950s, only sporadic cases of diphtheria, mostly involving children aged under 15 years, have been identified and reported. “Between January 2008 and March 2015, three laboratory-confirmed cases of respiratory diphtheria were reported: two from Western Cape (March 2008 and January 2010), and one from Eastern Cape (March 2009). An outbreak of diphtheria in KwaZulu-Natal involving 15 confirmed cases occurred during March to June 2015.”