Solomons Haven in New Woodlands was a hive of activity on Tuesday when health workers gathered at the centre to provide much-needed medical relief to residents. More than 500 people attended the free clinic where various health testing stations were set up to serve the community.

Maria Solomons from Solomons Haven said the free service was a blessing to mense in her community who also visit her feeding scheme at her home in Hugo Naude Street. Maria said residents were “overjoyed” to receive help on their doorstep, which saved them time and transport money. BLESSING: Haven founder Maria Solomons. Picture supplied “We had more than 500 people attending the clinic as well as the feeding scheme feeding, whilst we also had 200 pensioners receiving food parcels,” she says.

“The Department of Health contacted me to ask if they could do an outreach with Solomons Haven by means of the free clinic. “People were excited and nervous, a bit of a mixed reaction but when things got going, they were standing in line for check-ups. “Our community praised the fact that they didn’t have to wait in long lines and they were able to do things that would normally have to be done over two or three days.”

HELP: Nurse administers immunisations. Picture supplied Resident Martha Mostert, 61, was first in line to get her blood pressure and sugar levels tested and said: “Dankie Western Cape Health Department se mense en Maria, vir die wat julle gedoenit.” Services included Covid-19 vaccines and booster shots, flu shots, family planning, dental services and more. Sonia Japhta says it was a pleasure attending: “On a normal appointment day at the clinic, we need to leave home before 7am so we can be early, this time they came to us and it went smooth and fast.

“We could also ask questions and chat to the nurses without being rushed. “I brought my baby for immunisation and I also soema check my vitals.” HAPPY: Resident Martha Mostert. Picture supplied Monique Johnstone from Western Cape Government Health and Wellness said they were taking healthcare services to vulnerable communities.

“We try to make certain services more accessible to communities in Mitchells Plain and Klipfontein areas,” she said. “The teams will approach organisations to collaborate and offer free healthcare services to the community.” She says 33 people received Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters, 14 family planning, while 168 people received dental care.