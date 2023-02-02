Residents from Delft have followed in the footsteps of Pooke se Bos informal settlement mense and broken down an alleged drug den in the area. The incident in Delft comes after 33-year-old Bradley Rudolf was shot and killed at a pella pos in Junker Street on Monday.

After his body was removed from the scene, residents gathered and decided to strip the house stuk for stuk. Last week, gatvol residents of Pooke se Bos in Athlone demolished as many as nine pella posse in their area, saying they were moeg of crime and skelms hampering the building of their homes. This, after a construction site was broken into and robbed the previous week. The residents then went to a drug den to reclaim the stolen goods.

Wednesday, Delft community activist Soeraya Davids said Bradley was a known drug user but never bothered anyone. “He was not a gangster, so why did they shoot him? That is why the residents did what they did,” she explained. “Hulle almal is net mooi gatvol. “These merchants are the same people responsible for the drug abuse in our community.

“They promote the use of it by selling it, then people who do not bother anyone get killed.” IS NOU MOEG: Activist Soeraya Davids Davids said residents are tired of living in fear for their lives and those of their children. She warned that the community was ready to claim back their “territory”.

“It’s all built up. It’s hartseer to see how our young people are dying; it’s even more heartsore to see how a mother has to bury her son. This is not how it is supposed to be. “That is why we are breaking the foundation of the negative elements and starting at the merchants, they need to know that they can’t rob our kids from their lives anymore.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the shooting of Bradley, but said it appeared to be gang-related with no arrests made yet.