A Lotus River man who was accused of killing his ex-wife and burying her in a shallow grave is off the hook after the State withdrew its entire case against him – three years after his arrest. The shocking statement was made by a State prosecutor at the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday despite earlier submissions that the matter was ready for trial.

Dwight Bowes, 43, told the Daily Voice that after attending court for three years as a murder accused, he is relieved as he can now go on with his life. Dwight was accused of the 2017 murder of Abenise, who was found buried in a shallow grave behind the couple’s home, days after he had reported her missing to police. KILLED: Abenise Bowes in 2017. Picture supplied He was arrested two years later after detectives spent more than a year collecting statements from relatives about her disappearance in April.

Dwight later appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court where he was granted R5 000 bail. The State alleged that Abenise, 30, had filed for a divorce which was granted on January 20, 2017 and had obtained an interim protection order against Dwight. The estranged couple continued living in the same home after their divorce was finalised until she told Dwight and her friends that she wanted to move out.

The indictment said after dropping her children at school on March 30, Abenise and Dwight argued, and she was never seen alive again. He reported her missing at Grassy Park police station and her body was found on April 2. The State alleged that Dwight killed Abenise and the cause of death was blunt force trauma. During court proceedings on Wednesday, the State prosecutor made a shock U-turn, claiming it did not have enough evidence to prosecute Dwight.

“This matter is on the roll for plea and trial [but] after careful consideration of the merits of this matter and consultation with witnesses in this matter, the State has decided to withdraw the case against the accused,” she said. Dwight, who works as a close protection officer, says the case has put his life on hold. The father of two says his kids have always believed he was innocent and is now focused on rebuilding their lives after he lost his job. “I had to do other work to survive. They [the State] strategically chose witnesses in my family who would speak against me,” he said.

“My family were only stating the facts and not their opinion of our relationship or her whereabouts at the time. We had normal issues in our marriage and they tried to squeeze all those issues into the last week [when she went missing]. “My son is 16 and my daughter is 13 and they always believed in me.” Dwight is angry at those who accused him of the murder and believes detectives zoomed in on him and never investigated all the circumstances around Abenise’s death.

“They wanted me from the start but I don’t want to comment on who the suspect could be. I am happy and relieved and now I can go on to rebuild my life for my children.” Abenise’s brother Lorenzo Gallant, 43, says the family is outraged. OUTRAGED: Lorenzo Gallant. Picture: Mahira Duval “I said from the start there is something wrong with the whole process the way it was handled at the courts.