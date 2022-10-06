A Parkwood skollie, who mercilessly opened fire on a group of people in a bid to kill a rival gang member, has been sentenced to 20 years in the mang. Two years after the horrific shooting which left his intended target dead and another injured, Ryan Abrahams has been found guilty at the Wynberg Regional Court of murder and attempted murder.

Grassy Park Saps commander colonel Dawood Laing says Abrahams was busted in September 2020 after being on the run for several months. MANG FOR YEARS: Ryan Abrahams “The shooting took place on 25 April, 2020, where Abrahams and another gunman entered a property occupied by another gang,” Laing explains. “The two victims went to the property in Parkwood Avenue to smoke drugs when the suspects stormed the hokkie and started firing a hail of bullets.

“Officers on patrol were notified by residents and rushed to the scene and the two victims, who both had gunshots to the head, were taken to hospital.” He says while one victim died the other was in a critical condition before recovering. “Abrahams went on the run and was eventually traced by detectives in September that year.

“He went to Wynberg Court and later the regional court where he went on trial,” Laing says. “He was sentenced to 18 years for murder and eight years for attempted murder. “The judge ordered that two years of the eight years to run with the 18-year sentence, bringing it to 20 years direct imprisonment.”

On the same day, the court also sentenced well-known gunman Nigel Marthinus, 40, to 14 years agter tralies after he was busted with a firearm. KNOWN GUNMAN: Nigel Marthinus, 40 Laing explains: “Marthinus was arrested in 2018 when officers on patrol spotted him in Eiland Avenue, Lotus River. “When he saw the police he ran into a house and took the gun out of his pants and put it in a washing machine.