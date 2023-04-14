Laaities at a Manenberg school were left hungry after skurke stole the feeding scheme equipment. Staff at Rio Grande Primary School got a skrik when they discovered that despite already breaking into the school library, the skelms returned on Wednesday night and raided the feeding scheme.

The school has recorded two major break-ins in just one week costing over R20 000. Community activist, Yumna Alexander, says she became kwaad when she was informed of the incident and has subsequently called on Manenberg mense to piemp the skelms while she offers a R500 reward. DISGUSTED: Yumna Alexander. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Millicent Merton, confirms the incidents and says the principal reported that the gates were stolen and two roof sheets and the ceiling were damaged during the first incident.

She says the skelms also vandalised the classrooms and the matter was reported to the police. “On Thursday, staff at the school noticed that the kitchen was broken into. “Pots, water urns, a gas tank and fire extinguisher were stolen. The roof sheeting and ceilings were damaged again.

“The latest incident was also reported to SAPS. The estimated cost of damage in this incident is R22 000. “The school put measures in place to ensure that the learner feeding programme can continue [Friday].” INHUMANE: Pots, urns, gas tank, among other thing stolen from the kitchen. Merton has urged the public to report any suspicious activity in and around a school to SAPS or the Safe Schools hotline.

“The public should not underestimate their ability to assist the police by being the eyes and ears on the ground. “Even the smallest piece of information can be key. “In many instances, someone, somewhere knows the perpetrators, and we urge them to do the right thing and report any information that could assist in these criminals being caught and punished,” she says.

AFFECTED: Roof sheeting and ceilings were damaged. Alexander says the children received no breakfast or lunch because the gas cylinder and other equipment was stolen. “There was no feeding at the school to the large number of learners who rely on these daily meals,” she says. “My whole spirit was disturbed and the reason I am putting the R500 reward out there is so that people can understand that it is a very serious matter.

“We need to do something as a community. “It’s inhumane [to steal from] a feeding scheme where your child probably attends the school.” HIT: Rio Grande Primary in Manenberg face damages worth R22k. If you have information, call Alexander on 061 924 3451.