It’s back to school for hundreds of Delft parents who have signed up with the Hopeful Leaders Night School that launched its third facility this week. Roosendal High buzzed with excitement yesterday as more than 100 moms and dads showed up for their first classes after registering last week.

The initiative, started by single mom and community activist Yumna Alexander, was first launched in Manenberg in 2020 with the aim of equipping parents who have been unable to complete their matric due to socio-economic issues. PROUD: Founder Yumna: Picture: Mahira Duval and Supplied In just two years, Alexander has grown her project to four schools in Manenberg, Hanover Park, Bonteheuwel and, now, Delft. After the Bontas launch, she was contacted by principal Zelda Layman about starting a school in Delft.

“The principal popped me an [email] and we met in July,” Alexander explains. “We immediately clicked because she understood that at the centre of this project is empowerment of parents to make better decisions and build better lives for their children, and themselves. “The principal is passionate about education and upskilling the community of Delft, where this night school is sorely needed.”

Last week, 168 parents registered for the school which offers classes from Monday to Thursday from 4pm to 6pm. Mense pay R15 a lesson. Subjects available include business studies, maths literacy, religious studies, history, English, geography and Afrikaans. “To date with the results we have obtained, 17 Bachelor passes and 10 diplomas with over 100 students successfully completing their matric,” says Alexander.