Hanover Park’s resident beauty queen has done it again, this time bagging the crown at the inaugural Miss Teen Schools pageant. Keegan “Apple” Croy, 16, had almal going gaga after winning the title, making her community and school, Mount View High, proud as she also received the Western Cape Queen award in a special category, for her exceptional charity work.

Apple, who has almost 50 pageant titles and was previously crowned Miss Pre-Teen SA, Miss Teen SA in 2020, and also took the crown for Miss Emperor and Empress SA 2020, was shocked when her name was called out. Miss Teen Schools was held on June 3 with schools from all over SA participating. “There were a lot of strong girls in my category, so the competition was tough,” she said. Apple also won best onstage introduction, most confident model, best-dressed career wear, theme wear and evening dress.

Even though she’s won many competitions, the seasoned pageant queen felt that this one is very important in her quest to uplift other teens. Beauty queen: Keegan “Apple” Croy “This title is special in its own way. Firstly, education is the key to success, so winning a competition at the foundation will give me a lot of opportunities to reach out to young girls from local communities,” she explained. “I also want them to know that you don’t need a title to make it, you just need the heart and together we can make a huge difference.”

PAGEANT QUEEN: Apple on her throne Apple added that it’s also a win for her school, where she has launched her own anti-bullying campaign. Her teacher, Miss Zelda Finch, said the mooi meisie makes her proud. “Keegan has risen above her circumstances in Hanover Park. She knows what she wants for herself and she stays focused.