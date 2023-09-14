A sombre mood hung in the classroom where the life and legacy of slain teen Zanton Basson was celebrated by his classmates on Wednesday. The 17-year-old Rocklands High School learner died in November after he was stabbed in the chest during an altercation with 22-year-old Micarlo Grove.

Zanton would’ve been in matric this year, and would also have turned 18 on Wednesday. Coincidentally, it is also the day that his classmates wrote his favourite subject, geography. BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION: Zanton His ouma Glynnis told the Daily Voice that Zanton loved school and had great plans for the youth.

“As a Junior City Council member and junior ward councillor of Rocklands, he wanted to eradicate gangsterism and focus on getting the youth off the streets,” she said. The family released 18 balloons at his grave site before joining his friends for the party. TRIBUTE: Photo of slain teen Learner Jason Petersen, 19, said Zanton was everyone’s tjommie and made a great impact.

“He was just so humble, kind, and always helpful, we really do miss him,” Jason added. NICE: CAKE Alex Leak, 19, gave a moving speech, telling the family: “He was always happy and full of energy. Thank you for including us in his celebration.” Teacher Fazlin Isaacs said she looked forward to having Zanton in her class as he was a good student.