A Mitchells Plain high school has started a toy drive for children in the area while also raising funds to thank the elderly in their community. Shariefa Gabriels, a teacher at Beacon Hill Secondary School, said the learners decided to do the toy drive to bring a smile to children’s faces while they are also committed to continuing their tradition of hosting a Grandparent Day at the school.

“For the last three years we had a Grandparent Appreciation Day where we get about 150 people to come to the school for a day filled with fun, pampering and we also get them a grocery hamper,” explains Gabriels. “In our community, most of the time you find that it is the grandparents who serve as the parents, as in they are the ones who attend meetings and help the children with what they need. “Most of them do what they can with only the support of a grant, so we like to get groceries hampers for them while we also arrange for transport.”

With regards to the toy drive, Shariefa said it was a decision by the school representative council of learners (RCL). AID: Shariefa Gabriels with colleagues “Recently the community came out to help the matric students get the matric ball of their dreams so we want to say thank you by putting together toys and party packets for children at homes here in Mitchells Plain,” she says. “I am the teacher liaison for the RCL and our aim is to bring a smile to their faces during the festive period while we also want to give them a party just to show them some love.