Partying students from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) staying at the South Point Student Residence in Belhar got a lekker skrik when they were surrounded by cops during a Stop and Search operation over the weekend. Belhar SAPS, Traffic Services and Law Enforcement supported by the Belhar CPF and the various neighbourhood watches swooped down on the students gathering at South Point, which have been under surveillance for several months.

According to Belhar CPF spokesperson Ismael Arnold, a fruit stall, as well as ‘rastas selling dagga to students’ over weekends have also been removed permanently. “Students were issued with fines, most of which were for drinking in public. A few others were fined for urinating in public and we drained their alcohol but we did not take anything from them.” He adds: “The fruit stall that was also selling weed illegally to the students, was dealt with.”

He said they’ve been trying to get the students off the streets for two years, having received many complaints from residents of Bella Vista and The Lofts. “After we left, it looked like a ghost town. We are hopeful to see a change in the students’ behaviour at South Point over the weekends to come.” INSPECT: Student and cop. CPUT spokesperson, Lauren Kansley says South Point is a private student residence.