The City of Cape Town has launched a new smartphone app to inform residents when load shedding will be implemented in their areas.

Named City of Cape Town, the app will allow users to get real-time information, log electricity service requests and customers will be shown where they can buy prepaid electricity.

This comes as Eskom implemented Stage 2 load shedding on Sunday, scheduled to end at 4pm on Wednesday.

City customers are currently on Stage 1 during the day and Stage 2 at night.

APP: City of Cape Town

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the app was available for download from the Apple and Google Play stores.

“The app keeps customers updated with the City’s loadshedding schedule by adding their area or suburb via a map, their current location, or by searching the search box.

“Customers can view their area’s loadshedding status and timetables, use the app to log service requests with the City or find vendors selling prepaid electricity.

“It allows customers or users to see which area is currently being loadshed, and which area is next,” Hill-Lewis said.

He said loadshedding schedules were likely to become more complex with different stages at different times of the day.

The app would allow residents to access the most accurate information about loadshedding so they could plan around it.

“We want Capetonians to experience the minimum amount of inconvenience from Eskom’s generation failures while we work to make loadshedding a thing of the past,” Hill-Lewis said.

No registration or personal details are required to access the app.

