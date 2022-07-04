Cape Town sheriff JP Smith and his band of merry men will be coming down hard on wayward Cape Town motorists following a newly approved by-law which could see cars being immediately impounded. According to Smith, the City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate spokesperson, the provincial government gave the green light to the amended traffic by-law, giving local authorities additional authority.

Smith says harsh action will be taken against illegal street racers and taxi operators who “show complete disregard for the safety of other road users”, as well as those who incorrectly display number-plates. “This will now provide a lot more authority to our Traffic Services, Metro Police and Law Enforcement in bringing back law and order as well as improved safety to our 12000km of roads within the municipality,” he says. “This new by-law now adds improved enforcement mechanisms, including that of instant vehicle impoundment.

“Once finalised, our various enforcement services will receive further training on how to fully utilise all aspects of this new legislation. “Affected communities who have long since been calling for improved enforcement can rest assured that such relief can be welcomed within the near future,” says Smith. He says the Hollywood blockbuster, The Fast and the Furious, has a lot to answer for.