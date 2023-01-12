Law enforcement agencies for the City of Cape Town continue to sukkel with dronk drivers. This comes after the City released its less-than-optimistic weekly statistics.

Cape Town traffic officers arrested 57 drivers for gesuipery and three more for reckless and negligent driving in the past week. As many as 66 dronk drivers were also detained by officers during the first week of 2023. Law enforcement officers made 128 arrests and issued 3 643 fines.

According to a City statement, Metro police officers “made 40 arrests and issued 2 983 fines for traffic and by-law violations”. Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said the City responded to incidents where resources allowed. SAFETY BOSS: JP Smith for City. “When one looks at the weekly statistics, a few things stand out, namely the drunk driving arrests, which are still quite high,” he explained.

“Help us keep the number of incidents down, even as you let your hair down. The holiday continues as many residents have not yet returned to work and schools are not in session.” According to Smith, domestic violence and assault reports are also high. “It is very disheartening to see how many people refuse to lay charges when officers arrive on scene.