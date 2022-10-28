The City of Cape Town has encouraged poor households to apply for indigent benefits and rates relief as it ramps up its campaign to reach residents.

Help is at hand for struggling households innie Kaap.

The City will be visiting Lansdowne next week, and Lotus River on November 10, to encourage residents to take part in social relief packages worth R4.7 billion.

This includes R2.3bn for indigent relief and R1.45bn for rates relief, which has benefits of up to 100% discounts on rates and refuse removals, depending on an applicant’s income.

Mayco member for finance Siseko Mbandezi : “We are encouraging residents to attend an upcoming event in their area and to complete an application form to see if they qualify for the available assistance.”