Help is at hand for struggling households innie Kaap.
The City of Cape Town has encouraged poor households to apply for indigent benefits and rates relief as it ramps up its campaign to reach residents.
The City will be visiting Lansdowne next week, and Lotus River on November 10, to encourage residents to take part in social relief packages worth R4.7 billion.
This includes R2.3bn for indigent relief and R1.45bn for rates relief, which has benefits of up to 100% discounts on rates and refuse removals, depending on an applicant’s income.
Mayco member for finance Siseko Mbandezi : “We are encouraging residents to attend an upcoming event in their area and to complete an application form to see if they qualify for the available assistance.”
Residents may qualify for indigent support if they:
- are a homeowner of only one property
- earn R7 500 or less per month
- are the full-time occupant of the home
- are a child who lives in the home of a parent who has passed away
- received the house in a divorce settlement
- depend on a pension or a social grant for their livelihood.
You will need several documents to apply, including a valid ID, bank statements, bond statements and estate documents if you inherited the house
For more information visit https://www.capetown.gov.za/City-Connect/Apply/Financial-relief-and-rebates/Individuals/Apply-for-indigent-rates-relief.
Residents may also visit their nearest City Walk-in Centre, speak to their local ward councillor, or sub council office to find out more.