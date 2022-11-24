City law enforcement and police nabbed a suspect who allegedly wanted to set a Golden Arrow bus alight on Wednesday. Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the arrest was made during a roadblock in Khayelitsha.

The stop-and-search operation came on the back of the unrest in the area on Monday and Tuesday during the two-day stay-away by taxi operators in the Cape. Most of the violent incidents were reported in Khayelitsha. Santaco decided to embark on a strike after the Blue Dot pilot project, which incentivised operators for good behaviour on the road, was halted.

The Western Cape Government said the pilot was successful but that the continuation of it is now in the hands of national government as it was a costly enterprise. Smith said: “An integrated operation in Khayelitsha and surrounds this morning (yesterday) resulted in 16 arrests including a suspect arrested for trying to set alight a bus. CLAMP DOWN: City’s JP Smith “During the operation, information was received of an attempted attack on a Golden Arrow bus, carrying passengers.