The family of the four-year-old Mfuleni boy who was killed by a Law Enforcement officer in a vehicle accident have criticised the City of Cape Town for what they claim is a lack of support. Sukoluhle Liphawu Mapolisa died after he was knocked over by an officer busy patrolling the area on Friday evening near Ulunthu and Suzakhule streets.

The City said Sukoluhle had tried to cross the road to get to his friends, but his family say witnesses told them that the driver sped over a speed bump before knocking over the kid. “When he knocked the child over, he realised that he had hit something or someone and went back, knocking him again,” Sukoluhle’s ouma Makheswa said. The boy died just metres from his home. On Tuesday, in a letter addressed to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Sukoluhle’s family accused the City of a lack of support.

HIT BY VAN: Sukoluhle Liphawu Mapolisa. Picture supplied “Furthermore, we have been informed by the investigating officers that the Law Enforcement officer responsible for the incident has been taken to Netcare for psychological treatment,” they said. “It deeply saddens us that the same level of attention and care has not been extended to the mother of the deceased child, Nokubonga Mapolisa, who is also in dire need of medical and psychological support during this trying time.” The family has asked that the City at least contact them “to offer condolences and a sincere apology”.

They also want the City to conduct a thorough investigation, adding : “We seek accountability for the actions of the City's officials involved.” In addition, they are asking for support for the funeral arrangements of Sukoluhle, who will be laid to rest in Durbanville Memorial Park on October 17. City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo explains that officials had not visit the family yet as they “wanted to allow the family time to mourn”.