The National Coloured Congress (NCC) has been slapped with a court order to stop its “unlawful” shutdown protests. The City of Cape Town announced yesterday that it had secured a high court order, binding the NCC to refrain from violent intimidation and threats to frontline service delivery and business.

The move by the City comes after the NCC, which has been campaigning for the employment of coloured mense in the Cape, planned a shutdown of Mitchells Plain businesses and City construction sites on Thursday. STOP! NCC protests like at the BP garage in M. Plain blocked. The NCC made headlines in recent weeks after party members shut down a City construction project in Bellville, as well as a BP petrol station in Lentegeur. According to the party, there were more black than coloured employees working at the garage.

Now, a court order with 14 respondents including party leader Fadiel Adams has instructed the NCC to stand down. NCC LEADER: Fadiel Adams. Picture: Byron Lukas The order prohibits the party from unlawfully obstructing, interfering with, intimidating or harassing any business, its representatives, staff or customers.

The order also states that NCC is prohibited from shutting down or damaging any business, private property or government property. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says that the NCC has disrupted City frontline services and local businesses in an attempt to gain relevance through chaos. “In fact, this is worse than the EFF’s threatened ‘shutdown’ earlier this year, because the NCC has actually already disrupted at least one business and at least one City construction site, where new electricity cables were being laid to improve services for residents,” Hill-Lewis explained.

MAYOR: Geordin Hill-Lewis. File photo However, Adams has hit back, saying that a court process may take up to two years. “Does the mayor know that within two years, we will lose 7 000 of our sons? “Why doesn't he write a letter to business insisting that coloureds get a fair opportunity,” Adams told the Daily Voice.

Adams claims that the NCC is already planning its next move but didn’t want to divulge too many details. “We will respect the court order. We have a strategy for the mayor. We have a strategy to deal with a liar,” he said. Meanwhile, Hill-Lewis adds that the economy can only grow if the law is enforced.